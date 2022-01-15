SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SYNNEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.88.

NYSE:SNX opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $80.36 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,454,798,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

