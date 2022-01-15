William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.26). William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

