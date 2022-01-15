TD Securities Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$18.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of TRSWF opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.