Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Price Target to 185.00

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 200.00 to 185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Erste Group cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

