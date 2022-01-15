Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) PT Raised to SEK 120 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

