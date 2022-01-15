Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.24

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.24 and traded as high as $13.80. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 5,933 shares trading hands.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 26.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

