TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.58. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 23,831 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of TAT Technologies worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

