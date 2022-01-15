Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.20 and traded as high as C$18.15. Pretium Resources shares last traded at C$18.07, with a volume of 895,705 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on PVG. downgraded Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$184.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

