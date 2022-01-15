Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.21

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.21 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 145.80 ($1.98). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.94), with a volume of 460,958 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 180 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £305.71 million and a PE ratio of -84.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

In related news, insider Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.74), for a total value of £147,200 ($199,809.96). Also, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($22,966.61). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,010,000.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

