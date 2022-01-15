United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) Short Interest Up 7,350.0% in December

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 7,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

URHG stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. United Resource Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About United Resource Holdings Group

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mining, refining, and milling properties in the western United States. It intends to operate other vertical mining interests including base metal assets, strategic metal assets, mining equipment, and processing facilities.

