United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) Short Interest Up 7,350.0% in December

United Resource Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:URHG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 7,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
URHG stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. United Resource Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
About United Resource Holdings Group
