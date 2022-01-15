Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 33,600.0% in December

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 33,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About Solar Energy Initiatives
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.