Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 33,600.0% in December

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 33,600.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,637,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SNRY opened at $0.00 on Friday. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Solar Energy Initiatives alerts:

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc engages in the provision of solar thermal and photovoltaic products. The company was founded by David W. Fann on June 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.