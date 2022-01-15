SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €154.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP stock opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($147.43). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €122.75. The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

