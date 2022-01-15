Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€51.50” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($106.93) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €92.40 ($105.00).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG opened at €56.26 ($63.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.