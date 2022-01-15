Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.88 ($103.27).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €74.79 ($84.99) on Wednesday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €55.44 ($63.00) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The firm has a market cap of $80.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is €79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

