Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.42 ($82.30).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €51.05 ($58.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.23. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €51.60 ($58.64) and a 52-week high of €82.70 ($93.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $518.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

