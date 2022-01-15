Head-To-Head Comparison: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57% Titan Pharmaceuticals -328.67% -102.72% -70.99%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 143.78%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 989.11%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 589.34 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 2.07 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan Pharmaceuticals beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R. Bucalo in February 7, 1992 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.