Elite Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading 5.1% Higher

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70. 27,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 41,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.16.

Get Elite Education Group International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Elite Education Group International in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elite Education Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.