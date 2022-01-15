Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Lowered to C$74.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.38.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$65.18 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$65.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$53.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total value of C$522,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,707,866.37. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.91, for a total value of C$309,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,955,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,087,540.24. Insiders sold a total of 330,329 shares of company stock valued at $18,144,966 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.