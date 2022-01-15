Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.20.

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE CR opened at $106.82 on Friday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

