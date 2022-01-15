Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.41.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.