Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Veeco Instruments Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Veeco Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

VECO stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

