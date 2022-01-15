FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reduced by Analyst

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

CABGY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

CABGY opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

