Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New C$70.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ATZAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

ATZAF opened at $47.61 on Thursday. Aritzia has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $49.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

