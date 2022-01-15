Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.
OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. Aperam has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.08.
About Aperam
Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.