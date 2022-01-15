Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.67.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $63.59 on Tuesday. Aperam has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

