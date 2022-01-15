Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) PT Lowered to €28.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AEXAY. HSBC raised shares of Atos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €52.00 ($59.09) to €42.00 ($47.73) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.79.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Atos has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

