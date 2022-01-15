Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAV. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.45.

AAV stock opened at C$7.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.91 and a 52 week high of C$8.37.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

