Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.71.

CAS opened at C$13.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

