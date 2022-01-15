Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Westhaven Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

WHN stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$56.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

