UBS Group Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Sell

UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $136.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a positive rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

