Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $512.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.51. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.78). On average, analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

