Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $806.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter worth $84,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

