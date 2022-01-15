Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $16.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.91.

Holley stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Holley has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter valued at $298,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holley

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

