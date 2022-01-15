Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) Trading Up 3.7%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 76,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 115,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $166,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

