Rockwell Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,459 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,949% compared to the typical daily volume of 120 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,307,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $334,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 22.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 242,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 74.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $0.47 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 144.56% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

