Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Spirit Airlines Call Options (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 39,758 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 457% compared to the average volume of 7,140 call options.

Shares of SAVE opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 7.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 71.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

