Neurocrine Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,339 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 531% compared to the typical volume of 529 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.81.

NBIX stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

