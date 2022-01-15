Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.20. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 128,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$32.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

