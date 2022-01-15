Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.71

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as high as C$1.78. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 3,891,326 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.17.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.