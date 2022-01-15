Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.