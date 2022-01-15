Woodbois (LON:WBI) PT Lowered to GBX 6

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 7 ($0.10) to GBX 6 ($0.08) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Woodbois stock opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.06) on Thursday. Woodbois has a 1 year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £76.14 million and a PE ratio of -40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.48.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Africa. It offers lumber used for making doors, windows and frames, decking, flooring, housing construction, railway sleepers, cabinet making, furniture, and high end interior finishes; and veneers, which is used in the production of plywood for construction and boat-building industries.

