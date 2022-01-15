Woodbois (LON:WBI) PT Lowered to GBX 6

Woodbois (LON:WBI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 7 ($0.10) to GBX 6 ($0.08) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Woodbois stock opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.06) on Thursday. Woodbois has a 1 year low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.80 ($0.11). The firm has a market cap of £76.14 million and a PE ratio of -40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.48.
Woodbois Company Profile
