Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,856 shares of company stock valued at $21,260,305. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 531.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 253,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

