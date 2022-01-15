SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,585,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,931,000 after buying an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after buying an additional 36,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

