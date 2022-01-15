Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.85. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIVI. KeyCorp lowered shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

In other II-VI news, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,096 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the second quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.