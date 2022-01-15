Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

GELYY stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.76. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

