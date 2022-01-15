Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Up 4.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $770.00. The stock traded as high as $719.22 and last traded at $718.75. Approximately 55,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,048,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.77.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.46.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $675.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.28. The company has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

