Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NatWest Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NatWest Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NatWest Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.39. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NatWest Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.