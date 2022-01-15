Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.