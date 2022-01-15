Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Decreases By 80.4%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 80.4% from the December 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRI opened at $1.79 on Friday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

