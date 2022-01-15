Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$53.00 target price (up previously from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$48.12.

TSE:IMO opened at C$50.98 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$24.01 and a twelve month high of C$51.19. The company has a market cap of C$35.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

