Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) Trading Up 0.1%

Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 2,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:XVOL) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.74% of Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

